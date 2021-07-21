Moore scheduled to start for Phillies at Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies (47-46, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (49-44, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Yankees: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 26-23 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .398 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .522 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Phillies are 20-29 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .399 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-4. Luis Cessa earned his third victory and Estevan Florial went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Aaron Nola registered his sixth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez ranks second on the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is batting .220.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and is slugging .488.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: (undisclosed), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (knee), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).