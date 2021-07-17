Cole scheduled to start for New York against Boston

Boston Red Sox (56-36, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (46-44, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 2.68 ERA, .93 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -105, Red Sox -115; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Yankees are 23-23 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Red Sox are 28-17 in road games. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .569.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-0. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his seventh victory and Christian Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Jordan Montgomery took his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 93 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .569.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.95 ERA

Red Sox: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).