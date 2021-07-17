Yastrzemski homers twice, powers Giants past Cardinals 7-2

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, celebrates with teammate Mike Tauchman after hitting a three-run home run, as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) watches the replay in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) AP

Mike Yastrzemski hit a pair of home runs, Logan Webb pitched four strong innings as a sprt starter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Friday night.

Webb was a last-minute starter for the Giants after Kevin Gausman was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List. Gausman, a first-time All Star this season, left the team to be with his wife in Louisiana after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

Webb, who was scratched from his start the day before at Triple-A Sacramento, allowed only a bloop RBI single by Tommy Edman in the fourth. He ended his outing by striking out Adam Wainwright with the bases loaded in the inning.

Jay Jackson (1-0) earned the decision with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in his debut with the Giants. San Francisco won its 19th road game in its last 26 chances.

LaMonte Wade Jr.’ hit a three-run home run off Wainwright, breaking a 1-1 tie in the fifth. Yastrzemski’s three-run homer off T.J. McFarland broke the game open in the seventh. It was Yastrzemski’s third career multi-homer game and first since July 29, 2020, against San Diego.

Wainwright (7-6) had retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before Yastrzemski’s leadoff home run in the fourth. He struck out seven and secured his ninth season with at least 100 strikeouts, second only in franchise history to Bob Gibson’s 14 seasons.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

St. Louis stranded 13 base runners and went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals have lost three out of their last four.

MOLINA MILESTONES

Yadier Molina’s single in the seventh moved him past Hall of Famer Enos Slaughter for fifth in Cardinals history with 2,065 career hits. He also played his 2,056th career game at catcher, tying Gary Carter for fourth-most in baseball history. He also made his 1,990th start at catcher, tying Jason Kendall for fourth-most in baseball history.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants reinstated OF Mike Tauchman (right knee sprain) from the injured list and selected the contract of Jay Jackson. They optioned IF/OF Jason Vosler to Sacramento.

The Cardinals optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was removed from the game in the eighth after extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a single. C Buster Posey (left thumb contusion) resumed light baseball activities and is considered day to day, and IF Evan Longoria (left shoulder sprain) was transferred to the 60-day I.L.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) threw a live batting practice on Friday, and RHP Jack Flaherty (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

The Giants will start RHP Anthony DeSclafani (10-3, 2.68 ERA) against the Cardinals and LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5, 3.11 ERA) on Saturday night. DeSclafani is 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 17 career appearances against St. Louis. Kim pitched seven scoreless innings against San Francisco on July 5 and hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts (13 innings).

