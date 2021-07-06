MLB & Atlanta Braves

Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago's game against Philadelphia on Monday.

He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.

The ejection was Ross' third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

  Comments  

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Cubs agree to 1-year contract with backup catcher Chirinos

July 06, 2021 8:38 AM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Indians’ Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

July 06, 2021 8:38 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service