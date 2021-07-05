Suarez scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Boston

Boston Red Sox (53-32, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (6-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Red Sox -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Boston will square off on Monday.

The Angels are 24-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .437 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .693.

The Red Sox have gone 26-15 away from home. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .386.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his second victory and Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Matt Barnes took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 51 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 extra base hits and 70 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .250 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 9-1, .288 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).