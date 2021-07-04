Quantrill scheduled to start for Cleveland against Houston

Houston Astros (51-33, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +150, Astros -175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .294, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .338.

The Astros are 25-17 on the road. Houston is slugging .446 as a unit. Carlos Correa leads the team with a slugging percentage of .534.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-2. Jake Odorizzi notched his third victory and Correa went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Eli Morgan registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez is second on the Indians with 27 extra base hits and is batting .220.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 91 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 2-8, .234 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (back), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).