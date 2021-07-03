Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets fans cheer 8-3 win in Bronx

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) and first baseman Dominic Smith (2) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 8-3 Saturday to open a three-game Subway Series.

The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Walker (7-3) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium.

Jordan Montgomery (3-3) stranded five Mets baserunners over the first three innings to keep it scoreless, but the visitors broke through in the fifth. Nimmo led off with a single, one of his three hits, and scored the first run.

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.

Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3).

Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in relief of Ryan Stripling, who allowed one run on two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.