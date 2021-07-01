Corbin expected to start as Washington hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 2.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +124, Dodgers -144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Nationals Thursday.

The Nationals are 24-18 in home games in 2020. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Dodgers have gone 21-18 away from home. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with a mark of .409.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-0. Clayton Kershaw secured his second victory and Zach McKinstry went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Max Scherzer registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .460.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).