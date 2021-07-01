Panik makes stellar debut with Miami in 11-6 win over Phils

Miami Marlins' Joe Panik, right, celebrates the team's win with Garrett Cooper, left, following a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Marlins won 11-6. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami's lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning as the Marlins rallied for an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Duvall recorded his 18th homer of the season, and Cooper, Jesus Sanchez and Sandy Leon each drove in two runs as the Marlins wore Phillies starter Aaron Nola down on a humid night and capitalized on the porous Philadelphia bullpen for four additional runs.

Bryce Harper hit two solo homers for the Phillies, increasing his season total to 13. It was the 23rd multihomer game of Harper’s career. Nick Maton drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of its last 15 games.

Panik was activated by the Marlins before Wednesday’s game after arriving as part of a four-player trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for outfielder Corey Dickerson and pitcher Adam Cimber. He went right to work, turning on a Nola knuckle-curve and whipping it into the bleachers in right field for his third homer of the season in the second inning. In the fifth, Panik had an RBI single to right off reliever Neftali Feliz that scored Miguel Rojas and broke a 5-all tie.

Leon followed with a two-run double to the right field corner that brought in Sanchez and Panik, extending Miami’s lead to 8-5. Miami tacked on two runs in the sixth, one on a single by Cooper that scored Jazz Chisholm Jr. The other Marlins run scored when a Rojas grounder to third was misplayed by Alec Bohm, allowing Marte to score.

One start after tying Tom Seaver’s 51-year old major league record of recording 10 consecutive strikeouts, Nola struck out 11 Marlins — including eight of the first nine outs of the game by punchout.

However, Nola’s pitch count rose quickly as he labored in the fifth, failing to get out of the frame after yielding four consecutive two-out singles to Cooper, Duvall, Rojas and Sanchez.

Nola (5-5) is 4-8 lifetime against the Marlins with a 3.58 ERA after allowing seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Phillies pitchers recorded 16 strikeouts in the game, but allowed the Marlins to post a season-high 18 hits.

Zach Pop (1-0) worked an inning and earned the victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Miguel Rojas was back in Miami’s lineup at shortstop on Wednesday after being sent back to Miami’s team hotel before Tuesday night’s game due to an unidentified illness.

Phillies: Shortstop Didi Gregorius was 1-for-5 with an RBI single in an injury rehab assignment on Wednesday with Lehigh Valley. Gregorius, who signed a two-year, $28 million contract in the off-season as a free agent, has played in only 32 of the Phillies 78 games this season with a right elbow condition team officials identified as “pseudo-gout.” He could return this weekend against the San Diego Padres.

UP NEXT

The teams finish off the three game set with a 6:05 p.m. start on Thursday. Miami will start righthander Pablo Lopez (4-4, 2.87 ERA) while Philadelphia will go with righthander Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20).