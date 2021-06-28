Greinke scheduled to start as Houston hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (24-54, fifth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (48-30, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -306, Orioles +251; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Mancini and the Orioles will take on the Astros Monday.

The Astros are 26-13 on their home turf. Houston has hit 103 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Jose Altuve leads the team with 17, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-28 on the road. Baltimore has hit 85 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 14, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 13-0. Jose Urquidy earned his sixth victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Thomas Eshelman took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 52 RBIs and is batting .333.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 91 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .294 batting average, 1.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .208 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).