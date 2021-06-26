Thompson expected to start as Miami hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (36-37, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (32-43, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-2, 1.50 ERA, .92 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +102, Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Marlins are 13-11 against teams from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor Rogers leads them with a mark of 10.5.

The Nationals are 15-15 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .385.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-2. Pablo Lopez notched his fourth victory and Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Jon Lester registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 53 RBIs and is batting .220.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 92 hits and is batting .314.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .202 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Josh Bell: (undisclosed).