Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.

Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants’ 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.

The 13-inning game matched the longest in the majors since the institution of the runner-on-second-base rule to open extra innings last season.

Dominic Leone (1-0) won despite yielding the tying run in the 12th for the major league-leading Giants, who swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games — long after Ohtani and Kevin Gausman staged a compelling pitchers’ duel.

YANKEES 6, ROYALS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and New York survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat Kansas City.

The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz.

Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth, blowing a save for the third time in his last eight chances. Ryan O’Hearn, who put Kansas City ahead with a two-run homer in the first, followed with a go-ahead infield hit.

Sánchez hit his 12th home run off Greg Holland (2-3) with one out in the bottom half, and then Giancarlo Stanton singled to right. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade later came around to score on Voit's line drive off the top of the left field wall.

NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia.

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

After Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, Neris allowed consecutive singles to Bell and Josh Harrison to start the ninth, and Alex Avila’s sacrifice moved the runners. Castro then lined a single to center to put Washington ahead to stay as Neris (1-4) blew his fifth save in 15 tries.

Paolo Espino pitched the ninth for his first career save after Tanner Rainey (1-2) got the last two outs in the eighth.

ASTROS 13, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy (6-3) pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0.

Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas McCormick also homered for the Astros, who outscored the lowly Orioles 26-3 during a three-game sweep. Houston’s 10-game run is its longest since May 2019 and two short of the club record.

Altuve was greeted with jeers every time he stepped to the plate during the series, including before he hit a drive in the fourth inning off Thomas Eshelman (0-1) that made it 6-0.

Alvarez and Toro connected in the seventh off knuckleballer Mickey Jannis and McCormick added a solo shot in the eighth.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help Tampa Bay stop a seven-game losing streak by beating AL East-leading Boston.

Rich Hill (6-2) struggled with his command but limited the Red Sox to one run over five innings. The 41-year old lefty, who threw 58 of 97 pitches for strikes, gave up three hits, five walks and had five strikeouts.

Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez had RBI singles for the Red Sox, who had their lead over the Rays cut to a half-game.

Boston’s Garrett Richards (4-5) struggled again, allowing five runs, three hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. He has given up 15 runs over 11 innings in last three starts.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto earned its fourth victory in a row, beating Miami to complete a two-game sweep.

Ray (5-3) struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading Milwaukee over Arizona.

The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-3) took the loss despite a good outing, giving up just one run over six innings. Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar both hit solo homers for the D-backs.

METS 7, BRAVES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat Atlanta.

Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries.

Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off Kyle Wright (0-1) to make it 5-0.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day as the banged-up NL East leaders made eight roster moves, Oswalt (1-0) allowed one run over 2 1/3 innings in relief of Megill for his first major league win since 2018.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Oakland.

Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field for his 10th, Eli White lined a double to left-center and Holt blooped the third pitch from Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) down the line in left to bring home White and give the Rangers a 4-3 lead in the seventh.

Sean Murphy opened Oakland’s three-run seventh with a 443-foot home run to center field after García had put Texas ahead 2-0 with a solo shot that barely cleared the same fence in the sixth. García connected on another two-out solo shot in the eighth.

Brett Martin (2-2) pitched a perfect eighth thanks to diving catches on consecutive plays by right fielder Joey Gallo and White in left. Joely Rodríguez finished for his first career save, allowing an infield single in the ninth.

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.

Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

Grandal’s tiebreaking hit came with two outs in the fifth inning and finished Pirates starter Chase De Jong (0-2).

ROCKIES 5, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just its sixth road victory this season.

Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.

Márquez (6-6) allowed just two baserunners in eight innings while striking out seven.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (5-7) continued his rocky, homer-plagued season. He failed to make it five innings for the second time in three starts and was hit hard by the Rockies even if he allowed only four hits.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the major league with 48 walks.