DeSclafani wins again, Flores HR as Giants top Angels 5-0

San Francisco Giants centerfielder Mauricio Dubon makes a catch on a line drive from Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 Tuesday night.

DeSclafani (8-2) struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. The right-hander did not permit a hit after the second inning and retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced.

Flores, who homered twice in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run shot in the first off Andrew Heaney (4-5) to make it 4-0. Four of Flores' seven home runs have come during his hitting streak.

Mauricio Dubón also went deep and Brandon Crawford had three hits for the NL West leaders, who have won seven of eight.

Since giving up 10 earned runs against the Dodgers on May 23, DeSclafani has allowed only six runs (five earned) in his last five starts for a 1.42 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .171 batting average (19 for 111).

The Giants struck early, with all their runs coming in the first two innings. After Buster Posey's grounder scored Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Belt drove in Darin Ruf with a perfect bunt down the third-base line that stayed fair to make it 2-0.

Dubón led off the second with a drive that just cleared the wall in right-center for his fifth homer of the season.

Heaney went six innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits while tying a season high in strikeouts with 10.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) threw a bullpen Monday. San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said it went well but did not indicate when the next one is scheduled. ... INF Tommy La Stella (left hamstring strain) went 0 for 3 for Triple-A Sacramento in the first game of his rehab assignment. La Stella is on the 60-day injured list and isn't eligible to come off until July 4.

Angels: OF Justin Upton left the game after striking out in the second inning due to lower back tightness. ... LHP José Quintana pitched a scoreless seventh inning in his first game since being activated Monday. The left-hander went on the IL due to left shoulder inflammation, but lost his spot in the rotation due to a 1-3 record and the continued improvement shown by Patrick Sandoval with wins in his last two outings.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Kevin Gausman opposes Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani in what might be the day's best pitching matchup. Gausman (8-1) is second in the majors with a 1.51 ERA and tied for fourth in wins. Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA) has 50 strikeouts in his last seven starts.