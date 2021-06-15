Davidson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Boston

Boston Red Sox (40-27, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-33, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 6.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 1.53 ERA, .96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -102, Red Sox -114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Boston will face off on Tuesday.

The Braves are 17-17 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 93 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Red Sox have gone 20-10 away from home. The Boston offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-5. Nick Pivetta earned his sixth victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Drew Smyly took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with 15 home runs and is slugging .457.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 15 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .240 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (pectoral), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).