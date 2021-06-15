Mills expected to start for the Cubs against Mets

Chicago Cubs (38-28, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (33-25, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (2-0, 6.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -146, Cubs +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Mets are 18-6 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .257.

The Cubs are 14-18 on the road. Chicago has hit 90 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-2. David Peterson earned his second victory and Dominic Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jake Arrieta took his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs and is batting .257.

Kris Bryant is second on the Cubs with 13 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .182 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).