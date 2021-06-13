Twins face Astros, look to build on Berrios’ strong performance

Houston Astros (36-28, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-38, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.47 ERA, .87 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +123, Astros -142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Berrios. Berrios threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Houston.

The Twins are 14-20 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 93 home runs this season. Miguel Sano leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 16-15 away from home. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .270 batting average, Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an average of .327.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-2. Jose Berrios earned his seventh victory and Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Luis Garcia registered his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 28 extra base hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Astros: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Jason Castro: (achilles).