Orioles take 3-game slide into matchup with Rays

Baltimore Orioles (22-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-3, 4.83 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Orioles +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 18-10 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .315 is seventh in the majors. Yandy Diaz leads the team with an OBP of .390.

The Orioles are 8-17 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .321.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Collin McHugh recorded his first victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jorge Lopez took his seventh loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is slugging .498.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).