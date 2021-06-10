King expected to start for the Yankees against Twins

New York Yankees (33-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +125, Yankees -150; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 12-19 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 86 home runs this season, third in the majors. Miguel Sano leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Yankees are 16-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.38. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.31 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 9-6. Cole earned his seventh victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs for New York. Randy Dobnak took his sixth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sano leads the Twins with 12 home runs and is batting .178.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 60 hits and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).