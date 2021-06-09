Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

Chicago Cubs' Sergio Alcantara, right, is congratulated by third base coach Willie Harris after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three.

The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.

Darvish (6-2) retired the first nine Cubs batters before Pederson hit a towering home run to right-center field leading off the fourth to tie it at 1.

Darvish pitched well but took the hard-luck loss when the Cubs scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on Anthony Rizzo’s double-play ball.

Arrieta allowed one run and four hits in five innings, struck out six and walked one. He allowed Manny Machado’s RBI single in the third.

Rex Brothers (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 17 chances.

ATHLETICS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Oakland handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss, the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985..

Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall.

Manaea (5-2) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He struck out three and walked two in his second straight win.

Diamondbacks right-hander Matt Peacock left with two out in the second after taking a comebacker off his pitching hand. Peacock (2-3) was charged with three runs and three hits.

RANGERS 4, GIANTS 3, 11 INNINGS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brock Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning and Texas beat San Francisco for its second win in 14 games.

Holt lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2) after the Giants intentionally walked leadoff hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa to get to the left-handed hitter.

Nate Lowe, who had a tying pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, started the 11th on second base. There were two popups before he scored to end the Rangers’ fourth walk-off win this season.

Brett Martin (1-2), the fourth Rangers pitcher, allowed one hit while working both extra innings.

Sammy Long struck out seven over four innings in an impressive major league debut for the Giants.

METS 14, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each homered twice, and New York beat Matt Harvey decisively for the second time this season, routing Baltimore.

Harvey (3-7) allowed seven runs and eight hits in both games. He lasted 4 1/3 innings the first time and three innings Wednesday. He has lost six straight decisions.

Pete Alonso and Mason Williams also homered for New York. Taijuan Walker (5-2) allowed a run and five hits in seven innings, with a walk and nine strikeouts. He lowered his ERA to 2.07.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.

The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith (1-5) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. I

Ranger Suarez (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Philadelphia.

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies each had three hits for the Braves.

ASTROS 8, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and Houston beat Boston.

Houston has won three straight. Boston led 2-0 early, but the Astros responded with five quick runs to take control.

Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-3) lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and a season-high 11 hits while striking out five. The loss snapped his three-game winning streak.

Xander Bogaerts homered in the fourth inning for Boston.

REDS 7, BREWERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and Cincinnati stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.

Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win.

Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Stephenson made it 7-1 with a two-run double off Eric Lauer in the fourth, driving in Winker and Castellanos.