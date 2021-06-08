Yankees take 4-game skid into matchup with Twins

New York Yankees (31-29, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (24-35, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -104, Yankees -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Twins are 12-17 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Miguel Sano leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 14-13 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.33, Domingo German leads the staff with a mark of 3.12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sano leads the Twins with 28 RBIs and is batting .161.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .218 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (forearm), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (concussion), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (knee), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).