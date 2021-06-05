Taillon scheduled to start as New York hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (34-23, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (31-27, third in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Red Sox +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 14-19 against AL East teams. New York has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads them with 14, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 13-6 against division opponents. Boston ranks third in the league in hitting with a .256 batting average, J.D. Martinez leads the team with an average of .316.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Nathan Eovaldi earned his seventh victory and Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Michael King took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 21 extra base hits and is batting .289.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 33 extra base hits and 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).