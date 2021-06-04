Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with Pirates

Miami Marlins (24-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-1, 2.95 ERA, .84 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -104, Marlins -112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates are 11-15 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 38 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads them with eight, averaging one every 23.8 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 12-19 away from home. Miami's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the lineup with an OBP of .346.

The Pirates won the last meeting 5-3. Kyle Crick earned his first victory and Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Dylan Floro took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 24 extra base hits and is batting .289.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), JT Brubaker: (covid-19), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).