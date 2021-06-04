Diamondbacks, streaking Smith set for matchup with Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-26, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (2-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-1, 2.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Arizona will face off on Friday.

The Brewers are 14-15 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-22 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .414.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-4. Brent Suter earned his sixth victory and Christian Yelich went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Jon Duplantier took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong leads the Brewers with 45 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 13 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .201 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .276 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).