Cards place Flaherty on IL with ‘significant’ oblique injury

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

The St. Louis Cardinals placed pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with what manager Mike Shildt termed a “significant” oblique injury.

Flaherty, who leads the majors with eight wins, left during the sixth inning of Monday's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers with tightness in his left side. The right-hander had allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Shildt said the team was still trying to find out the grade of Flaherty's injury, but added that it was going to take a while to heal.

“It is not a minimal situation. It is a real strain or tear,” Shildt said before Tuesday's game.

Flaherty was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season. The Cardinals had a 9-2 record in games he started. It is the first time in Flaherty's five big league seasons that he will be on the injured list.

Shildt said he is still evaluating how to adjust his rotation. Flaherty's next start was slated for Saturday against Cincinnati.

St. Louis has called up Johan Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis to take Flaherty's roster spot.

