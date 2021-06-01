Lauer scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (22-32, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-25, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers head to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 13-14 on their home turf. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .210 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .279.

The Tigers have gone 9-17 away from home. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .294 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .360.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-2. Brad Boxberger earned his second victory and Willy Adames went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Jose Cisnero registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 30 RBIs and is batting .244.

Grossman leads the Tigers with six home runs and is slugging .406.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .203 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 2.82 ERA

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).