Bryant takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (34-21, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (30-23, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago's Bryant puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Cubs are 19-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .320 is seventh in the league. Kris Bryant leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.

The Padres are 16-11 in road games. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .367.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Kohl Stewart earned his first victory and Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Chris Paddack registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 13 home runs and is batting .260.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 24 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .243 batting average, 1.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Padres: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).