Rockies place Story on injured list with sore right elbow

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story follows the flight of his walkoff, solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Stefan Crichton in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right elbow.

The move was announced Saturday by the team before a doubleheader in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The Rockies also reinstated infielder Matt Adams from the injured list.

Story was taken out on Thursday in New York against the Mets as a precaution. He's off to a slow start this season, hitting .255 with five homers.

The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal and figures to be a hot commodity toward the trade deadline. He's a smooth fielder who has plenty of power (139 career homers) and has speed on the base paths (two seasons with 20 or more stolen bases).

Last Sunday against Arizona, the 28-year-old Story broke out of a homer funk with the fourth walk-off homer of his career. It's tied for third-most in franchise history with Charlie Blackmon, Jason Giambi and Larry Walker, behind only Dante Bichette, who had five, and Todd Helton, who finished with seven.

That long ball snapped a 17-game homerless streak for Story, the second-longest of his career.