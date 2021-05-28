Bubic, Royals to take on Dobnak, Twins

Kansas City Royals (23-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -153, Royals +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head to face the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Twins are 9-11 against AL Central teams. Minnesota has slugged .424, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Royals are 11-17 against AL Central Division teams. Kansas City has hit 44 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Carlos Santana leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 13-4. Jose Berrios earned his third victory and Alex Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Brad Keller took his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler is second on the Twins with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .431.

Santana leads the Royals with 10 home runs and is slugging .457.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).