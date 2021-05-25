Kluber gives up hit, removed by Yankees after 3 innings

Corey Kluber's bid to match Johnny Vander Meer's feat of consecutive no-hitters ended when Toronto's Bo Bichette reached on an infield single with one out in the third on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees removed the 35-year-old right-hander after the inning.

Coming off a no-hitter at Texas last Wednesday, Kluber opened with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Bichette grounded to shortstop and beat Gleyber Torres' off-line throw from the left-field grass.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a home run into the Yankees bullpen in right-center on a flat cutter for a 2-0 lead, his major league-leading 16th home run.

Kluber retired Randal Grichuk, then was replaced by Michael King at the start of the fourth.

A two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, Kluber threw 58 pitches, walked three and struck out five.

Kluber's 2019 season ended for Cleveland that May 1 when he was hit on the forearm by a comebacker, and his debut for Texas in 2020 lasted just one inning before he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26.