Keller expected to start for the Royals against Rays

Kansas City Royals (22-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (30-19, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (3-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -184, Royals +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Kansas City will play on Tuesday.

The Rays are 11-12 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has hit 62 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Austin Meadows leads them with nine, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Royals are 10-10 on the road. Kansas City has hit 41 home runs this season, last in the American League. Carlos Santana leads them with nine, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-8. Scott Barlow earned his first victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Diego Castillo registered his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits and is batting .223.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 19 extra base hits and 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 10-0, .291 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Royals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).