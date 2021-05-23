Nationals send Orioles to 6th straight defeat, 6-5

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) high fives teammate Maikel Franco (3) after scoring during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Al Drago) AP

Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.

Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. The left-hander gave up three runs in the first and then watched as Washington (20-23) scored four in the bottom half, including a two-run shot by Schwarber.

“It was great to see our offense after that first, put up four runs and get the lead back,” Corbin said. “Just trying to pitch as deep in the game as I can. Obviously frustrating, the way that it went."

Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.

Baltimore (17-29) has dropped six straight and 13 of 15.

Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

“In my mind, a starter goes six, seven innings,” Harvey said. “The way we've been going the last week, two weeks, our bullpen is being used way too early and way too often. Just have to as a whole, be better at that. I'm the first one to blame on all those issues.”

Freddy Galvis had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles. Maikel Franco drove in two.

FRESH ARM

Because of those short starts during its skid, Baltimore optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled lefty Brandon Waddell from its top farm club.

DOOLITTLE RETURNS

When the Nationals host Cincinnati on Tuesday it will mark the return of reliever Sean Doolittle, who was extremely popular with fans during his 3 1/2 seasons in Washington.

The 34-year-old lefty's Reds teammates asked Doolittle if his tribute video in Washington was going to “be colorized because I’m so old,” he said from Cincinnati.

Doolittle's new teammates on the Reds are eager to see the salute.

“That’s not my way of asking for a thank you video. That’s them disrespecting their elders," Doolittle said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in two innings for Norfolk in his first rehab outing. He’s on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

Nationals: OF Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a sprained right ankle. ... Washington put RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right hand and recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Orioles: LHP John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA) starts Monday night against RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08) in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. Means has a pair of no-decisions in two starts since his no-hitter on May 5.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.20) in the opener of a three-game series with the Reds on Tuesday night. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts in five starts against Cincinnati.