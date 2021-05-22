Brewers take 3-game slide into matchup with Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (21-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-23, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -139, Brewers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Reds are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .326, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with a mark of .416.

The Brewers are 10-9 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Reds won the last meeting 9-4. Jeff Hoffman earned his third victory and Winker went 4-for-4 with three home runs and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Adrian Houser registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 53 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).