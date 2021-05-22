Alzolay scheduled to start for Cubs at Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (23-21, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-19, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (2-3, 4.62 ERA, .89 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -113, Cubs -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 12-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 54 home runs this season, twelfth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads them with 10, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Cubs are 10-12 in division matchups. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .323, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a mark of .404.

The Cubs won the last meeting 12-3. Kyle Hendricks secured his fourth victory and Joc Pederson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Ryan Helsley registered his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 24 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 29 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O'Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).