Orioles take 3-game slide into matchup with Nationals

Baltimore Orioles (17-26, fifth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-4, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -206, Orioles +174; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 9-10 on their home turf. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .327.

The Orioles are 11-8 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .375 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .518.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .327.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).