Twins’ Duffey ejected after throwing at Yermín Mercedes

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected Tuesday night after throwing behind Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes.

With one out in the seventh and the White Sox up 4-2, Mercedes came to the plate and Duffey threw the first pitch of the at-bat behind the slugger’s legs. Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli then were ejected by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds.

Mercedes had Minnesota's attention after he homered in the ninth inning of Chicago's 16-4 victory on Monday night, driving a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo deep to center. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Mercedes made a mistake, and the Hall of Fame skipper apologized to the Twins.

“There’s one thing acknowledging it, and that’s appreciated, but it doesn’t quell all of the emotions from all the guys in the clubhouse, in and of itself,” Baldelli said before Tuesday's game.

There was no sign of any trouble before Duffey's pitch in the seventh. Bailey Ober pitched four innings for Minnesota in his major league debut.

