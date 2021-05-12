Blue Jays, streaking Semien set for matchup against Braves

Toronto Blue Jays (18-16, third in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 8.44 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -105, Blue Jays -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Toronto will face off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 9-9 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 51 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 11 homers.

The Blue Jays are 11-12 on the road. Toronto has hit 49 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Marcus Semien leads the team with eight homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-3. Trent Thornton earned his first victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. A.J. Minter took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .656.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 15 extra base hits and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).