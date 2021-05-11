Toronto to visit Atlanta Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays (17-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (17-17, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -164, Blue Jays +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Toronto will square off on Tuesday.

The Braves are 9-8 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 49 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 10 homers.

The Blue Jays are 10-12 on the road. The Toronto pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.91, Steven Matz paces the staff with a mark of 4.87.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Ryan Borucki earned his third victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Ian Anderson took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 36 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Rafael Dolis: (right calf), Anthony Castro: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).