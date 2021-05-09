San Diego to visit San Francisco Sunday

San Diego Padres (18-16, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-13, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Giants: Johnny Cueto (2-0, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants are 11-6 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 46 home runs this season, third in the league. Brandon Crawford leads the team with seven, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Padres are 11-10 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has hit 32 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-1. Kevin Gausman earned his third victory and Austin Slater went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Joe Musgrove registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with seven home runs and is batting .241.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with eight home runs and has 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.10 ERA

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).