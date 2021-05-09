Kremer expected to start for the Orioles against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (21-13, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-18, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.43 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +129, Red Sox -149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Boston will face off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has slugged .377 this season. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 9-4 against division opponents. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .268 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .357.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-6. Garrett Richards recorded his second victory and Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Zac Lowther registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 extra base hits and is batting .315.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .661.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hand).