Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers

Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz watches after hitting as grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 Friday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip.

Trevor Rogers (4-2) gave up one run and four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked two. He combined with three relievers to retire 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (2-2) left because of a cramp in his right calf after surrendering Garrett Cooper’s one-out single in the third. Patrick Weigel relieved Suter and walked Adam Duvall to load the bases before Diaz drove the first pitch over the wall in right-center to give Miami a 5-0 lead. It was Miami’s first grand slam since Jorge Alfaro connected against the New York Mets Sept. 23, 2019.

Pablo Reyes’ run-scoring single in the fourth got the Brewers on the scoreboard before the Marlins regained their five-run advantage on Jesus Aguilar’s RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Diaz had a potential fifth RBI overturned in the eighth after Duvall crossed the plate on his single to center. The Brewers successfully challenged that catcher Jacob Nottingham tagged Duvall before he scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Brewers: C Manny Piña (fractured left toe) could be activated from the injured list before the conclusion of the series with Miami … C Omar Narvaez (left hamstring strain) is on a light running program and will play catch this weekend.

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (sore left middle finger) was not in the starting lineup Friday. … IF Jazz Chisholm (left hamstring strain) is doing defensive work and will face live pitching over the weekend.

UP NEXT:

LHP Adrian Hauser (2-3, 3.52) will start the middle game of the series for the Brewers on Saturday. The Marlins have not announced their starter.