Ynoa’s slam, mound performance leads Braves overs Nats 6-1

Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning for the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for the Braves, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth against Joe Ross (2-2). Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington’s four-game winning streak.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3

MIAMI (AP) — NL RBIs leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas' double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young.

Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener.

Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later.

Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning.

Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career — exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee,

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and David Bote a three-run double.

Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.