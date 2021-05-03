Pittsburgh takes 4-game slide into matchup with San Diego

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (16-13, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Padres: Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 7-9 in home games in 2020. San Diego is slugging .365 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .600 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Pirates are 7-8 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .353 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .479 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Chris Paddack secured his first victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs for San Diego. Mitch Keller took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 11 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .406.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Pirates: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (arm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (wrist).