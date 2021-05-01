Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (11-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-13, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 9.47 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-2, 6.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -164, Cubs +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Saturday.

The Reds are 6-4 against NL Central opponents. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with an OBP of .414.

The Cubs are 6-10 against the rest of their division. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .412.

The Reds won the last meeting 8-6. Wade Miley notched his third victory and Joey Votto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Jake Arrieta took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 19 RBIs and is batting .266.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .667.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Jonathan India: (undisclosed).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Austin Romine: (left wrist).