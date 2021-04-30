Chicago Cubs suffer disheartening 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds as Jake Arrieta surrenders 7 runs

The Chicago Cubs’ good vibes from ending a five-game losing streak didn’t last long.

After the Cubs started with an early two-run lead, the Cincinnati Reds scored seven runs between the third and fourth innings with right-hander Jake Arrieta on the mound, and the Cubs offense couldn’t dig out of the hole in an 8-6 series-opening loss Friday.

Arrieta was pulled in 3 1/3 innings after letting an early lead evaporate. The Reds hit him hard, connecting for three home runs, including the 300th of Joey Votto’s career.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras left the game in the top of the fifth with mild right thigh tightness. He singled and jogged down the line, signaling to the dugout for a pinch runner when he reached the base.

The Cubs loaded the bases in the ninth with nobody out but couldn’t pull off a late comeback as the rally sparked by four walks fell short.

Anthony Rizzo flew out and Javier Baez followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in a run. Pinch hitter Jason Heyward worked a full-count walk to again load the bases for the Cubs and Jake Marisnick walked too to bring home another run. Right-hander Tejay Antone got David Bote to fall behind 0-2 before getting him to ground out for the final out.