MLB & Atlanta Braves

Padres place RHP Paddack on IL with undisclosed condition

The Associated Press

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York AP
SAN DIEGO

San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.”

Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.”

The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list.

Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

  Comments  

News

Cardinals expect Wainwright to come off COVID-19 IL Monday

April 30, 2021 5:01 PM

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Angels’ Mike Trout’s mint-condition MLB career makes him Topps in baseball card world

News

Lester reinstated, set to make Nationals debut against Miami

April 30, 2021 4:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service