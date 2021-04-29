Yankees take on the Orioles after German’s strong outing

New York Yankees (11-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-14, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (1-3, 8.15 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +159, Yankees -184; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Domingo German. German pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .282, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .386.

The Yankees have gone 7-11 against division opponents. New York has hit 32 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Giancarlo Stanton leads the team with six, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-0. Domingo German recorded his second victory and Gio Urshela went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Dean Kremer took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 32 hits and has six RBIs.

Stanton leads the Yankees with six home runs and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Anthony Santander: (ankle), Freddy Galvis: (groin), Chris Davis: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee).