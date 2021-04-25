Royals win 4th straight, blank slumping Tigers 4-0

Kansas City Royals' Danny Duffy pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) AP

Danny Duffy pitched five scoreless innings, and the Kansas City Royals kept Detroit's offense quiet again in a 4-0 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

A day after the Royals prevailed 2-1 in a game that took 2 hours, 10 minutes, Duffy (3-1) allowed four hits while striking out eight. He's allowed one earned run in 23 innings so far this season.

Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer for the AL Central-leading Royals, who have won four straight. Kansas City has allowed only three runs through the first three games of this series.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer yielded one hit in three scoreless innings, but reliever Tarik Skubal (0-3) gave up runs in the fifth and sixth. The Tigers have lost nine of 10.

Michael A. Taylor singled to lead off the fifth and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. He then stole third and came home on a bloop single by Whit Merrifield.

Dozier homered an inning later to make it 2-0. Carlos Santana added a two-run single in the ninth.

Merrifield had two of Kansas City's four stolen bases on the day.

The Royals clinched their first series victory at Comerica Park since Sept. 4-6, 2017, and they have now won a four-game series at Detroit for the first time since June 16-19, 2014.

Tigers: C Wilson Ramos appeared to have an issue with his right hand after a wild pitch in the sixth, but he remained in the game. ... 1B Miguel Cabrera (left biceps strain) was reinstated from the injured list. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and made an error in the field. Manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera would have a couple scheduled off days on the team's upcoming road trip.

The Tigers send Spencer Turnbull (1-0) to the mound for Monday's series finale against Kansas City's Brad Keller (1-2). Keller retired just five of the 13 batters he faced in his most recent start Tuesday.

