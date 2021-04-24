Yermín Mercedes helps power White Sox past Rangers in series opener, 9-7

CHICAGO — Yermín Mercedes went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 9-7 victory Friday against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mercedes knocked in Luis Robert with a double in the seventh inning to break a 6-all tie. The big night helped the Sox (10-9) get over .500 for the first time this season.

The Sox jumped to a huge lead against former teammate Dane Dunning, scoring five runs in the third inning.

Adam Eaton had a two-run double and scored on a Yoán Moncada single. Mercedes drove in two with a single, extending the lead to 5-0. Dunning, who was traded to the Rangers in the offseason as part of the deal for starter Lance Lynn, exited after surrendering a single to Andrew Vaughn.

Dunning allowed five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. He entered Friday with a 0.60 ERA, allowing one earned run on 10 hits with 16 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Sox starter Dylan Cease allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered a two-run homer to Nick Solak in the fourth inning. Cease left after allowing a single to the next batter. The right-hander threw 80 pitches.

A three-run homer by Adolis García off reliever Evan Marshall cut the Sox lead to 6-5 in the fifth. The Rangers tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Robert began the seventh with a single, his second hit of the game. He stole second and scored on a double to right-center from Mercedes. Nick Madrigal, who had two hits, later brought Mercedes home on a groundout.

Sox closer Liam Hendriks entered with runners on first and second and one out in the eighth. The runners moved to second and third on a passed ball, but Hendriks struck out Willie Calhoun and Kiner-Falefa to end the threat.

Moncada hit a solo home run in eighth to stretch the lead to 9-6. Hendriks allowed a solo home run to García in the ninth but struck out three in the inning for his fourth save.