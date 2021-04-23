Anderson scheduled to start for Brewers at Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will face off on Friday.

The Cubs are 5-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .200 batting average. Kris Bryant leads the team with an average of .283.

The Brewers are 7-5 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 2.71. Corbin Burnes leads the team with a .37 earned run average.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Burnes earned his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with five home runs and has 12 RBIs.

Shaw leads the Brewers with 15 RBIs and is batting .226.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Luis Urias: (right calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).