Peralta triples in 10th, has 7 RBIs; D-Backs beat Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) hits a single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) AP

David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11 on Thursday.

Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four.

The Reds lost their fourth straight, finishing a 2-4 homestand.

Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season as he returned from a two-game suspension and Eugenio Suárez, Joey Votto and Jonathan India also went deep. All of the Reds’ home run came from among the top four spots in the batting order.

Peralta tied his career high with his third five-hit game. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, had three singles and finished a double short of the cycle.

Caleb Smith (1-1) was the winner. Lucas Sims (0-1) took the loss.

YANKEES 6, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-out, two-run single broke a seventh-inning tie — and maybe jarred New York from its hitting funk — and sent the Yankees to a win over Cleveland in the opener of a four-game series.

Odor was batting just .107 and in a 3-for-28 slide when he came up against Nick Wittgren (0-1). He slapped his single through the middle to score Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres to break a 3-3 tie as the Yankees got just their second win in eight games.

Kyle Higashioka homered in the eighth for New York, which entered with its worst record to open a season since 1991, when Stump Merrill managed and Don Mattingly manned first base.

Domingo Germán (1-2) returned from a demotion to the alternate training site and shook off falling behind 3-0 in the first. He lasted six innings and won the first time since serving a suspension under baseball’s domestic violence policy that started in September 2019 and ended his season with an 18-4 record.

Jonathan Loaisiga and Chad Green combined for two innings of relief, and Aroldis Chapman struck out the side around a walk in the ninth for his third save.

MARINERS 7, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning moments after Sam Haggerty’s go-ahead double, and Seattle rallied past Boston despite getting just three hits on a cold, blustery night.

Haggerty made it 4-3 with his double off Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1), Seattle’s first hit since Ty France’s tying, two-run double against Nick Pivetta with two outs in the fifth that snapped the right-hander’s no-hit bid.

Rafael Devers homered for the Red Sox, who were cruising behind Pivetta but couldn’t hold leads of 2-0 and 3-2.

Kiké Hernández led off the seventh with a triple against Seattle reliever Casey Sadler, who bounced an 0-2 curveball for a wild pitch that got past catcher Luis Torrens and allowed Alex Verdugo to score the go-ahead run.

Seattle tied it again the eighth with help from a throwing error by reliever Adam Ottavino, who fielded J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice bunt cleanly but made a wild throw to third that allowed Haggerty to come all the way around from second. Rafael Montero (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

PIRATES 4, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Evans kept Akil Baddoo’s drive to left field in the park in the seventh inning to help Pittsburgh escape a jam, and the Pirates scored twice in the eighth to beat Detroit.

Colin Moran and Erik González hit RBI singles with two outs in the eighth in the game played through snow flurries at times.

With the score tied at 2, Baddoo nearly put the Tigers ahead, but Evans reached above the fence in left, and the ball bounced off his glove and back into the field of play. Baddoo wound up with a double, and he didn’t end up scoring. With men on first and third and one out, Sam Howard (2-1) came on and retired Robbie Grossman and Willi Castro on flyballs.

Adam Frazier had three hits for the Pirates, including a one-out single off José Cisnero (0-1) in the eighth. Frazier advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Moran’s single off Gregory Soto to give Pittsburgh the lead for good. Richard Rodríguez pitched a perfect ninth for his third save, sending the Tigers to their sixth loss in seven games.

JaCoby Jones hit a solo homer for Detroit in the fifth.